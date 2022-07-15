Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, was killed in a “targeted” shooting on Thursday in a neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.

An employee who works at a nearby car wash said he heard shots on Thursday morning and ran outside to find Malik unconscious in his red Tesla.

“There were three gunshots. One hit him on the neck, that’s it. And I just took him out. He was alive,” said the man, who didn’t want to be named because of safety concerns.

Police arrived in about 10 to 15 minutes, he said, and an ambulance took longer.

The man said he knew Malik as a customer at the car wash and because he had a business nearby.

In a social media post, Khalsa School said Mr. Malik was a “driving force” behind the school and has “left this world.” RCMP said in a news release that a man was killed after a targeted attack in Surrey, but they did not identify the victim. The shooting occurred on the same block as a business that Mr. Malik owned.

“Mr. Malik’s legacy will carry forward always in Khalsa Schools of BC towards which they dedicated their heart and soul to standing up as the institution it is today,” read the statement from Khalsa School, which operates four Sikh schools in the Vancouver area.

In a Facebook post, his son, Jaspreet Singh Malik, said his father dedicated his life to promoting Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings of “love, honestly and Sarbat Da Bhalla (the betterment of all humanity).

“The media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing. He was wrongly charged and the Court concluded there was no evidence against him.”

The RCMP statement said the victim was shot just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and died at the scene, despite aid from attending officers and emergency health services.

Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges related to the pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas.