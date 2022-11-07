INDIA

Rise in crime since Nitish’s alliance with RJD: Sushil Modi

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for the rising cases of crime in the state.

“The crime graph took a huge spike in Bihar ever since Nitish Kumar joined hands with the RJD and formed the government… RJD is a party where criminals were given shelter in the past. Leaders like Raj Ballabh Yadav of Nawada, former MLA of Bhojpur district Arun Yadav, former minister Kartikeya Singh and others are involved in various criminal cases,” Modi said.

He visited Arrah on Monday to meet the family members of Hari Ji Gupta, a prominent jeweller of the city.

Gupta was kidnapped and killed in Arrah district a few days ago and the accused later dumped the body on under construction Patna-Buxar four lane road at Rani Sagar-Kanheli village.

“I firmly believe that it was the handiwork of criminals of an organised gang. He was a big jeweller of the city and the criminals realised that this matter must become a big issue if kidnapping would be proven,” Modi said.

Raj Ballabh Yadav is lodged in jail allegedly for raping a minor girl.

“Arun Yadav was also absconding for the last one and a half years in a criminal case and he recently surrendered at a court Now, he is doing Janata Darbar in Arrah Sadar hospital everyday. Kartikeya Singh is facing the charge of kidnapping and not getting bail in it. Still, he was seen campaigning for RJD candidate Neelam Devi,” Modi said.

