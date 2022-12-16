HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

‘Rise in pollution linked to increase in patients in emergency rooms’

An analysis of a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggests that increase in pollution level was associated with increase in number of patients in emergency rooms, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

“ICMR has also conducted a Delhi based multi site study to document acute effect of increase in air pollution on respiratory morbidity by analysing patients attending emergency rooms in 5 sites across Delhi. A total of 33,213 patients were enrolled and analysed. Analysis suggests that increase in pollution level was associated with increase in number of patients in emergency rooms. Effect was more pronounced in children,” Pawar said in her reply on steps taken to combat severe health consequences emerging out of air pollution.

Pawar said: “ICMR in collaboration with Public Health foundation of India (PHFI) & Institute of Health Matrix and Evaluation (IHME) had conducted a study titled ‘The impact of air pollution on deaths, disease burden and life expectancy across the states of India’.”

Talking about steps to address air pollutions issues, MoS Health said the MoHFW has launched National Program on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) at National Centre for disease Control (NCDC), with objective to create awareness, capacity building, health sector preparedness and response and partnerships related activities on the climate sensitive health issues in the country since 2019.

Among other measures, a City Specific Clean Air Action Plan has been prepared and rolled out for implementation in 131 non-attainment and million plus cities by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), with a focus on city specific short/ medium/ long term actions to control air pollution, Pawar informed the House.

