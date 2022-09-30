With the advent of festive season, the price of vegetables and fruits began increasing in Noida, making it difficult for the residents to strike a proper balance in their daily budget.

A huge jump has been noticed in the price of vegetables and fruits that are available at Safal stores, as well as those stocked in the retail outlets.

A trader said vegetables and fruits have become expensive due to the continuous rains Delhi-NCR witnessed in the last one week.

Some of the produces got rotten even before they could be sent to the market.

The rates — usually under control at Safal stores — have increased as well. Here is a list for comparison:

Rates at Safal stores:

Potato – Rs 18 to 22 per kg

Cabbage – Rs 98 per kg

Brinjal – Rs 45 per kg

Tomato – Rs 54 per kgRetailer’s rate

Potato – Rs 25-30 per kg

Cabbage – Rs 100 per kg

Brinjal – Rs 80 per kg

Tomato – Rs 50 per kg

Nevertheless, the people looked upset with most of them struggling to deal with the rise in the price.

20220930-204203