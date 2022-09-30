INDIALIFESTYLE

Rise in price of fruits, vegetable burn holes in customers’ pocket

With the advent of festive season, the price of vegetables and fruits began increasing in Noida, making it difficult for the residents to strike a proper balance in their daily budget.

A huge jump has been noticed in the price of vegetables and fruits that are available at Safal stores, as well as those stocked in the retail outlets.

A trader said vegetables and fruits have become expensive due to the continuous rains Delhi-NCR witnessed in the last one week.

Some of the produces got rotten even before they could be sent to the market.

The rates — usually under control at Safal stores — have increased as well. Here is a list for comparison:

Rates at Safal stores:

Potato – Rs 18 to 22 per kg

Cabbage – Rs 98 per kg

Brinjal – Rs 45 per kg

Tomato – Rs 54 per kgRetailer’s rate

Potato – Rs 25-30 per kg

Cabbage – Rs 100 per kg

Brinjal – Rs 80 per kg

Tomato – Rs 50 per kg

Nevertheless, the people looked upset with most of them struggling to deal with the rise in the price.

