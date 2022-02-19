SOUTH ASIA

‘Rise in street crimes in Karachi due to current financial situation of Pakistan’

By NewsWire
Pakistan Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday attributed the rise in street crimes in Karachi to the current financial situation of the country, Dawn reported.

Talking to the media in Karachi, the chief minister was questioned about the worsening crime situation of the city, which he termed as “concerning”.

Explaining the possible reasons for the rise in crime, he said in many instances, those involved in such incidents who were “forced” to resort to such actions due to economic conditions.

“One reason for the rise in street crime is absolutely clear that it is the [present] financial situation [of the country]. But no one is seeking excuses and despite this, the responsibility is ours and we will fulfil it.”

He said some recent measures were taken to control the situation, police had been given necessary instructions and there was hope that an improvement would be seen. He added that technological improvements on the Safe Cities project were also in their final stages.

Questioned about Friday’s murder of a journalist in Karachi who was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid, CM Shah said three to four different leads were being worked on and the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

The chief minister pointed out that the worsening law and order situation was a problem afflicting most cities of the country and not solely limited to Karachi, which he said received more attention due to being a major city, the report said.

