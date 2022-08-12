COMMUNITY

Rise in thefts at concerts and large events, say Toronto police

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

Toronto police issued a public alert about a rise in personal property thefts occurring at large gatherings and concerts in the city in the past few days.

In a news release, police said that between July 28 and August 1, they received numerous reports of thefts of personal property during a music festival at Downsview Park. While victims were distracted, personal items like cell phones and credit cards were stolen. Police believe the thefts were a coordinated effort.

The police would like to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings when in large gatherings, secure all personal property and report anything suspicious to event security or staff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

