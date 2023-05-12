New Delhi, May 12 (IANSlife) A workshop is designed to provide children with a platform to learn, grow and showcase their skills in various fields such as acting, dancing, personality development, and other activities. Big Boy Toyz’s “Rise to Fame” workshop will be a ten-day workshop event taking place from May 22 to 31 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Big Boy Toyz, Gurgaon creating a unique opportunity for children aged between 5-18 years old to showcase their talents and feature on the brand’s social media channels.

A variety of subjects will be covered in the session, such as how to increase confidence, how to walk on a ramp, how to pose and dress attractively, and how to perform in front of cameras and live audiences. Lessons on the significance and influence of Indian culture, self-introduction, and how to present a profile during auditions will also be covered. The session will end with performances in the theatre, dancing, photoshoots, reels, and other things.

Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer and Marketing Head of Big Boy Toyz, stated, “We are excited to offer this unique opportunity to young talent across India. At Big Boy Toyz, we believe that every child has a unique talent waiting to be discovered, and we want to provide them with a platform to showcase their skills. Through this workshop, we aim to help children build confidence, learn new skills, and tap into their creative potential.”

The Founder of LittleTagsLuxury, Chandni Agarwal, expressed her delight by saying, “Success is not just about talent, it’s also about opportunity. That’s why we at LittleTagsLuxury are thrilled to collaborate with Big Boy Toyz for the Rise to Fame workshop, which aims to provide young artists with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive world. We believe that every child deserves the chance to shine, and we are excited to help them do just that.”

The workshop will be conducted by certified professionals and will offer a chance for kids to meet and greet with popular YouTubers such as My Miss Anand, RS 1313 VLOGS, and Rachit Rojha. Participants will also have a chance to walk on a ramp, win the BBT 2023 crown, and receive certification and winning gifts. For further details and registration, interested participants can visit the Big Boy Toyz website or social media channels.

