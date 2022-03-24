ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rishaab Chauhan: ‘Saiyaan’ is antidote to toxic female objectification in music videos

By NewsWire
0
0

Actor Rishaab Chauhan, whose recent song ‘Saiyaan’ co-starring Chitrangda Singh has been receiving positive response, feels that the song provides an antidote to female objectification in as it conveys feminine sexual interest in men.

Elaborating on the same, he said, “My character in the song is a one-of-a-kind experience. We’ve all seen how guys who objectify women are a staple of popular music genres ranging from hip-hop to country to rock and pop. Songs that turn the tables on males and convey feminine sexual interest in them can be refreshing antidotes to the toxic levels of testosterone in this environment.”

“They can also be magnificent, defiant, liberating, and even therapeutic. In terms of the song itself, it’s wonderful for grooving to, and I love the Arabic touch it has. I just hope for the audience to enjoy the song and send lots of love”, he added.

‘Saiyaan’ sung by Asees Kaur, composed by Raees, Zain – Sam with lyrics by Raees and Vikki Nagar, has been directed by Sam Khan and is available to stream on Hitz Music YouTube channel.

20220324-173202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Anjali Tatrari: I cannot do saas-bahu drama

DJ Aqeel: Remixes today fail to create a connection with audience

BTS to perform ‘Butter’ for first time at Billboard Music Awards

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in ‘Cut and Run’