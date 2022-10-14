ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ becomes highest-rated Indian film, beats ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s latest Kannada film ‘Kantara’ has broken the record of Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’ and has come out victorious by becoming the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB.

The film, which released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. ‘KGF-2’ has been rated with 8.4 and ‘RRR’ has 8.0.

Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore).

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film will be released on October 14.

