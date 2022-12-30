SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Rishabh Pant out of danger, doctor releases medical bulletin

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who met with an accident early in the morning, is out of danger and undergoing treatment, informed Dr Ashish Yagnik of Max Hospital, Dehradun in a statement on Friday.

He added that Pant was under observation and the injuries in his leg and back were being treated.

Dr Yagnik also said that Pant did not suffer from any serious injuries and was conscious.

The Indian cricketer’s car met with an accident on Friday morning, near Mohammadpur Jat under Kotwali Mangalore area in Uttarakhand, when he was on his way to his native place Roorkee.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquired about his health from the officials and instructed them to arrange for Pant’s proper treatment.

