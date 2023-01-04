India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who recently sustained injuries following a car accident, will be brought to Mumbai from Dehradun in an air ambulance for the surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears, the BCCI said on Wednesday.

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee by driving his Mercedes car.

The 25-year old was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance,” the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The statement further said that Pant will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Andheri West, Mumbai and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

Pardiwala is an eminent surgeon in the Indian sporting ecosystem and has previously operated on cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, reigning Olympics gold medallist in Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra, badminton players like Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat among others.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.”

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” it added.

Earlier in an official statement from the BCCI on Friday afternoon had said that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Later that evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that left-handed batter also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

However, the scans of the knee and foot were postponed because of pain and swelling.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in Dhaka in December 2022. In that match which ended on December 25 in India’s favour, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

20230104-154206