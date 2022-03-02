ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Rishi Grover joins the cast of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Parineeti’

By NewsWire
Actor Rishi Grover is delighted to join the cast of Ekta Kapoors’ recently launched show ‘Parineeti’ which stars Aanchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma in the lead roles.

He says: “I’m really happy to join the cast of ‘Parineeti’. I feel working in Ekta Kapoor’s show is every actor’s dream. I hope to learn and grow while working with such a talented team. Becoming an actor was my childhood dream. I always used to watch television shows, so I have had this in mind since my childhood.”

Rishi who earlier made his acting debut with ‘Ishq Unplugged’ reveals about his character and shares: “I’m playing the role of Monty. He is the cousin brother of the protagonist (Ankur Verma). It is a positive role as he is more like a fun loving guy.”

The show is directed by Muzammil Desai that also stars popular actors like Sanjay Swaraj, Kaushal Kapoor, Dolly Sohi among others.

