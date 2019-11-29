Rishi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar demand justice for Hyderabad victim

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) At a time when the entire nation demands severe punishment for the accused in the 25-year-old woman veterinarian gangrape and murder case, Bollywood stars also have opened up voicing their protest against the brutal crime.

Demanding capital punishment for the rapists, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “I support Capital punishment for rapists! This has to stop!”

The veteran actor also shared a post which reads, “Humans are alive but what about humanity!! One more incident, one more innocent, what was her fault? Constitution gave everyone same and equal right so why such discrimination? It shook everyone.

“Just one question, till when we have to tolerate this? Who is responsible for such shameful incident? Is it because of poor law or is it because of easy access to internet which lead to this cruel act? So many things are to be answerable but as of now the only thing we want is justice It’s not gonna stop in short time, let’s come together and make it a movement..!! A more strict law should be enforced and that person must feel the fear of death even before thinking about doing something. There can only be one punishment for such act – “Death penalty” this is the voice of whole India, this is what everyone want. Nation is crying, we lost our one more child.. Wake up people, although lifestyle is improving but humanity is dying slowly.. It’s high time now..!!”

Reacting to Rishi Kapoor’s tweet, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted: “The 4 convicted rapists/killers of Jyoti Singh were given capital punishment. It has now been 7 years. They are still alive. That’s how grindingly slow the wheels of justice on a (fast-tracked!!) case that shook this country to its core have turned. It’s pathetic. @chintskap”.

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “The irony that these monsters who did not show any mercy to their victim are allowed to file mercy petitions even after the Supreme Court upholds their sentencing is just baffling!”

He added: “Yes justice should be expedited and I think the only people who should have the right to forgive someone from capital punishment (if sentenced to it) are members of the victims family. There’s no way you, I or the President could know what their pain feels like.”

Meanwhile, the hashtag demanding justice for the victim is trending on Twitter as the entire nation stands agitated and seeks justice.

Richa Chadha has also tweeted on the same. Reacting to a journalist’s tweet, the actress wrote: “Could’ve saved a life!” adding the hashtag.

–IANS

abh/sim/rt