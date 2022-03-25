ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Rishi Kapoor wanted his last scene to be a close-up shot

The late Rishi Kapoor was without a doubt one of the greatest and most versatile actors of Bollywood. From a chocolate boy hero in his first stint of acting to a dynamic character actor in his second stint of acting, Rishi Kapoor mesmerized audiences with the roles he played.

His last offering, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be releasing on Amazon Prime soon and the director of the movie Hitesh Bhatia got emotional thinking about the last scene he shot with him.

Sharmaji Namkeen’ will be the first Bollywood movie where the same character will be played by two actors. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ was still under production when Rishi Kapoor passed away and the makers were faced with a dilemma – should they shelve the project or continue?

They decided to continue but they faced numerous challenges. First, they thought they would use VFX for the remaining scenes, then they considered using Ranbir Kapoor who would wear prosthetics. None of those options worked out, and finally the makers requested Paresh Rawwal to come onboard and play the same character.

The entire team of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ and the late Rishi Kapoor’s family had expressed gratitude towards Paresh Rawwal for taking on and completing the movie, which will be the swansong for veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor.

While talking about the last scene that he shot with Rishi Kapoor, Hitesh Bhatia said, ““The last scene we shot with Chintu ji was a kulfi scene. And it is such an amazing sequence to recall.”

He added, “The last shot that he ever gave, I didn’t want to take a close-up. I was like, ‘We don’t need the close-up. We are done with the scene. Let’s wrap it.’ Chintu ji, who never insists, wanted me to take the close-up as he believed it will add to the scene. The light was going badly. So, he asked the DOP to make the close-up happen no matter what. And eventually, we did the shot, not knowing it will become the last shot of his life.”

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022.

