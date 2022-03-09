ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ to debut on OTT on March 31

By NewsWire
‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ starring the late Rishi Kapoor in his last on-screen portrayal, is heading for an OTT release as it will premiere on March 31.

Harping on the themes of self-realization and discovery, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.

The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia also stars Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In fact, it is the first Hindi movie where the two actors – Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal – have come together to play one character.

The film that will be premiering on March 31 on Prime Video, has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said, “At Excel, we have always focused on offering the most clutter-breaking narratives and bring to life characters that are memorable and heartwarming. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life.”

He added that the film is an ode to Rishi Kapoor’s stardom, “We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last on-screen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video.”

