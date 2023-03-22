ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rishi Saxena joins the cast of 'Saavi Ki Savaari'

Television actor Rishi Saxena, who played lead role in Marathi TV show ‘Kahe Diya Pardesh’, has joined the cast of the show ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ and talked about playing Maanav in the show.

Expressing excitement about his new project, Rishi said: “I believe that every character has a unique story to tell, and portraying Maanav in ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ is a chance for me to bring a new perspective to the show.

“I’m excited to explore the dynamics between Maanav, Nityam (Farman Haider), and Saavi (Samridhi Shukla) and how he helps them rekindle their love. When I first heard the story, I was intrigued by it and wanted to be a part of it right away,” Rishi said.

‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ is a story of a young girl Saavi who drives an autorickshaw for fulfilling the financial demands of his family. Later, in the show, she gets married to Nityam but due to mutual differences, they agree for separation. However, Maanav, played by Rishi, who studied engineering at IIT Roorkee enters Saavi’s life and his entry seems to sort out the differences between her and Nityam.

Although Rishi has done a few Hindi shows as well, he has given more time to Marathi industry and has been part of it for past six years. He is quite hopeful of getting a good response from the audience to the show.

As he mentioned: It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to cater to Hindi-speaking viewers after working for six years in the Marathi entertainment industry. I hope the audience enjoys watching my journey on the show as much as I enjoy portraying it.”

‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ airs on Colors.

