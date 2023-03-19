Actress Rishina Kandhari, who is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev’, ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’, and currently is a part of ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’, was recently sporting a bikini during a family vacation to Goa.

Rishina said: “I consider myself an old soul and I’m way too Indian. I am also very shy in nature. But my husband Vishal keeps boosting my confidence and keeps telling me that I should get liberated from myself. I was a very timid girl and whatever I am today is all because of his support, belief and trust in me. According to him, every woman should liberate her mind from the shackles that hold them back and come out victorious and self-reliant in their life and career.”

So, this time when Rishina went for a mini vacation to Goa, she decided to opt for a bikini. She added: “We had gone to Goa for a short break from our hectic schedules to rejuvenate. We do that very often. It’s very important to be relaxed mentally. My family is very supportive and they all liked my bikini look.”

Rishina, who is in her late 30s, has always been fit. She shared: “Being fit runs in the family. Workout is our daily routine. There’s no pressure of looking good but we are a disciplined family, who take our fitness very seriously.”

Talking about wearing it on screen, she said: “TV shows are all about desi looks and Saas Bahu dramas. They don’t need you to wear a bikini but if I am doing a web show or a film and they ask me to wear a bikini I will definitely wear a classy one.”

Celebrities are often easy targets whenever they post bikini or swimwear pictures on social media. She comments: “I didn’t post my bikini pics on social media because of shameless faceless trolls who have nothing to do but belittle and demean women and write dirty comments on their posts. It affects me sometimes as I’m not that thick-skinned yet,” she concluded.

