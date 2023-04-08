The members of a fact-finding team from Delhi, who have come to review the situation at Rishra in Hooghly district where clashes broke out over Ram Navami processions on April 2, were on Saturday stopped by the police from reaching the troubled pockets.

When the members of the ‘Fact Finding Committee on Human Rights Violation’ were approaching Rishra, they were stopped by a large contingent of police at Sreerampore, anout 3 km from where the clashes broke.

The police said that the six-member team cannot be allowed to visit the troubled areas where Section 144 is still in force. The logic they gave was that if the fact- finding team members reach the spot, many people might assemble around them in breach of Section 144.

The members of the fact-finding team got into a heated exchange of words with the police after being prevented from visiting Rishra, arguing that their intention was to speak to the local people and return after collecting information, adding that they had no intention of disturbing peace in the region.

Although the team left the spot for the day, the members claimed that they will seek permission from the Commissioner of Chandernagore City Police, under which Rishra comes, and return again on Sunday or the day after.

“We will not return without talking to the people and gathering information,” a member of the fact-finding team was heard saying.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Chandernagore City Police submitted a report on the Rishra clashes to the Calcutta High Court. In the report, the police held the participants in the procession responsible for instigating violence.

20230408-173605