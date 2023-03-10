WORLD

Rising costs force UK govt to delay major rail project

NewsWire
0
0

The UK has announced a two-year delay to parts of a new high-speed rail link between London and northern England, citing escalating costs caused by inflation.

“We have seen significant inflationary pressure and increased project costs, and so we will rephase construction by two years” of the High Speed Two (HS2) project between the city of Birmingham and the town of Crewe, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said in a statement to Parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

Billed as the largest infrastructure project in Europe, the HS2 is planned to link Manchester, Birmingham and London, and modernise the country’s railway network, but has been “heavily” criticised over its soaring cost, which could exceed 100 billion pounds ($119 billion) according to some estimations.

20230310-073004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘New UK nuke warhead plan inconsistent with NPT’

    Portugal to spend 32.7mn euros on Covid-19 medicines

    Sanders-Stefani defeat Danilina and Maia to win Guadalajara Open doubles title

    45 PKK members killed in Turkey’s cross-border operation in Iraq