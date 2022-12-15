House prices in Ireland have increased by nearly 130 per cent from early 2013, when the local property market crashed after the global financial crisis, said the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, property prices in Dublin are still around 6 per cent lower than their 2007 peak level, despite a 134-per cent increase from the 2013 low, Xinhua news agency quoted the CSO as saying.

Meanwhile, the average house price in Ireland increased by 9.8 per cent in October 2022 compared to a year ago, while house prices in Dublin rose by 8.3 per cent on an annual basis.

Rising house prices in Ireland have left more people in the country homeless.

Statistics from the Housing Department showed that there were 11,397 homeless people in Ireland at the end of October, the highest figure ever recorded by the department.

This figure does not include people sleeping rough and people couch surfing, said Peter McVerry Trust, a homeless charity in Ireland.

Housing has become a national crisis in Ireland, resulting in nationwide protests in recent months.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin recently to protest against rising house prices and rents.

