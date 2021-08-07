India’s key equity indices are expected to resume their northward trajectory during the upcoming week, experts opined.

Accordingly, build-up of investors’ hopes on faster economic recovery as well as easing Covid restrictions are likely to trigger this trend.

Besides, the expected growth in industrial production will also support this trajectory.

However, rotational profit-booking could induce some volatility during the week ahead.

“Nifty could rise some more in the coming week in the absence of any major negatives emerging,” said HDFC Securities’ Retail Research Head Deepak Jasani.

“However, the broader markets could continue to see rotational profit-taking. 15962-16146 could be the support band for the Nifty in the coming week while 16337-16349 could act as a resistance.”

Last week, India’s benchmark indices ended 3 per cent higher on the back of resumption of buying in banking stocks and easing of regulatory tensions in China led to this upmove.

“We expect the positive momentum in the market to continue on account of strong domestic economy data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ Retail Research Head Siddhartha Khemka.

“Next week market would react to US and China inflation data along with UK GDP data. Lot of stock specific action would continue as more results get declared.”

Apart from the macro-economic data points, the week ahead will be influenced by Q1FY22 corporate earnings.

Notably, companies like Indian Hotels, Coal India, IFCI, Power Grid, Max Healthcare, Lupin, Motherson Sumi , India Cements, IDFC, and Hero MotoCorp are expected to announce their Q1FY22 earning results next week.

“In the coming week, key economic data releases to watch out for include inflation data for July and industrial production data for June,” said Geojit Financial Services’ Research Head Vinod Nair.

“CPI inflation level for July is expected to remain high, though lower than June’s level of 6.26 per cent.”

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is slated to release the macro-economic data points of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) on August 12.

