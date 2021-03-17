Goa is at “increasing risk” vis a vis a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He also said that no decision had been taken on imposing a janata curfew or a ban on entry of tourists to the state, but stated that testing would be increased in the coming days to keep the surge of Covid-19 cases in check.

Speaking to reporters after a virtual meeting of all Chief Ministers and heads of Union Territories, Sawant also said that he had instructed the state administration to restart fining people who do not wear masks and do not maintain social distancing in public spaces.

“We are concerned about the figures yesterday, when Goa reported four (Covid-19 related) deaths and 94 positive cases. The risk is increasing in Goa. I appeal to Goans and tourists to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places and wear masks,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual meeting had expressed concern about the increase in Covid-19 cases in some states and had also sought a review of the vaccination programme in each state.

“The PM said that testing should be increased in a big way. Based on the rise in cases in some states, the PM said that the respective states should take decisions, whether it is a lockdown, restrictions like night curfew or increased testing,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked if Goa would impose a ban on tourists coming in from Maharashtra, which has seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases, Sawant said: “We have decided not to impose janata curfew or a ban in consultation with the Health Minister. We have decided to increase testing. Those who have slightest of signs and symptoms, should get themselves tested and everyone should wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing in public places”.

–IANS

maya/ash