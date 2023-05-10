ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Rista Rista’ starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track

NewsWire
0
0

Playback singer Stebin Ben has released a new song ‘Rista Rista’, the music video of which features television actors Mohsin Khan and Divya Agarwal in the lead roles.

Composed by the talented Gourav Dasgupta, the track is a peppy, romantic track and has catchy beats and a soulful melody. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Shelle of ‘Manmarziyaan’ fame.

Talking about the song, Ben said, “It was an amazing experience singing ‘Rista Rista’. The song is catchy, romantic and soulful. I am grateful to Saregama Music and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this project.”

Khan and Agarwal, who feature in the song, launched the song in an old age home as per the theme of the track.

Khan said, “I am excited to be a part of ‘Rista Rista’. The song has a beautiful melody that is sure to get you grooving. It was an amazing experience shooting for the music video, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to the song as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Talking about his experience composing the song, Dasgupta said, “It was an absolute pleasure working on ‘Rista Rista’. The song has a beautiful melody that captures the essence of romance. I am thrilled to be a part of this project, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to the song as much as I enjoyed composing it.”

‘Rista Rista’ is available to stream on Saregama Music’s official YouTube channel.

20230510-130003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anjali Tatrari roped in to play the female lead in ‘Vanshaj’

    Kunal Kohli: Retelling story of Ram in ‘Ramyug’ should spread positivity

    ‘A Thursday’ trailer explores human psyche and nefarious streak

    SRK to appear during FIFA World Cup final between Argentina, France