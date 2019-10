Mexico City, Oct 19 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora had an oops moment on stage in Mexico.

The 28-year-old flashed her bra underneath a sheer top which had a cold shoulder and a criss-cross lace-up detail on the sleeves. She also showed off her briefs underneath a pair of black chaps as she put on an energetic display at an event, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the singer recently took to social media to show off her curves during a getaway to Greece.

–IANS

