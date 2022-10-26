ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi set to co-host the MTV EMAs

NewsWire
0
0

The organisers of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards have locked the hosts for the ceremony.

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi are set to host the event, reports Female First UK.

The ‘Hot Right Now’ hitmaker – who married Taika earlier this year – said: “I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can’t wait for audiences to share these moments with us.”

According to ‘Female First UK’, Rita previously hosted the EMAs in London in 2017, when she received the Power of Music Award.

The 2022 edition of the EMAs will be held in Germany on November 13, and the loved-up couple can’t wait to host the event.

They said in a joint statement, quoted by Female First UK: “We’re excited to host this year’s MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world.

“We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists.”

As for the EMA nominations, Harry Styles is leading the pack with seven nominations in all, including Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Best UK and Ireland Act, and Biggest Fans.

Taylor Swift has received six nominations, including one for Best Longform Video, which is a brand new category at the EMAs. She will also compete with Harry for the Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans gongs.

20221026-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harry Styles says he’s clueless as an actor

    Jamie Dornan met Marvel’s Kevin Feige to discuss superhero dream

    Malala Yousafzai comes onboard as executive producer for Pakistan’s Oscar submission...

    Cyndi Lauper to star as private investigator in ‘Horror of Dolores...