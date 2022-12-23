ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Riteish Deshmukh all praise for Genelia’s ‘unmatchable’ bargaining skills

Riteish Deshmukh gets candid about the bargaining skills of his wife, actress Genelia D’Souza. He recalls an incident where, because of Genelia, he managed to purchase a highly priced sculpture in New York at half of its stated price.

He said: “I am very fond of art. So once we were in New York and I went to an art gallery with Genelia. I really loved one sculpture but it was highly priced. So, I thought I should let Genelia give it a shot with her unmatchable bargaining skills. To my surprise, she got the same sculpture at half price. I was so proud of my wife.”

Riteish started his acting career with the movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. He went on to work in a number of films, including ‘Masti’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Bluffmaster!’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’, ‘Grand Masti’, and received a lot of positive feedback for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller ‘Ek Villain’.

Now, he is making his directorial debut with Marathi film ‘Ved’ and appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his film along with actor Shubhankar Tawde and the music duo Ajay-Atul.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

