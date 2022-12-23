Getting candid about the bargaining skills of his wife and actress Genelia DSouza, actor Riteish Deshmukh recalled an incident where, because of Genelia, he managed to purchase an expensive sculpture in New York at half its stated price.

“I am very fond of art. So once we were in New York and I went to an art gallery with Genelia. I really loved one sculpture but it was highly priced. So, I thought I should let Genelia give it a shot with her unmatchable bargaining skills. To my surprise, she got the same sculpture at half price. I was so proud of my wife,” Riteish said.

Riteish started his acting career with the movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. He then went on to work in a number of films, including ‘Masti’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Bluffmaster!’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’ and ‘Grand Masti’, among others, receiving a lot of positive feedback for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller ‘Ek Villain’.

Riteish is now making his directorial debut with the Marathi film ‘Ved’. He is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his film along with actor Shubhankar Tawde and the music duo Ajay-Atul.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

