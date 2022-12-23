ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Riteish Deshmukh all praise for Genelia’s ‘unmatchable’ bargaining skills

NewsWire
0
0

Getting candid about the bargaining skills of his wife and actress Genelia DSouza, actor Riteish Deshmukh recalled an incident where, because of Genelia, he managed to purchase an expensive sculpture in New York at half its stated price.

“I am very fond of art. So once we were in New York and I went to an art gallery with Genelia. I really loved one sculpture but it was highly priced. So, I thought I should let Genelia give it a shot with her unmatchable bargaining skills. To my surprise, she got the same sculpture at half price. I was so proud of my wife,” Riteish said.

Riteish started his acting career with the movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. He then went on to work in a number of films, including ‘Masti’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Bluffmaster!’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’ and ‘Grand Masti’, among others, receiving a lot of positive feedback for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller ‘Ek Villain’.

Riteish is now making his directorial debut with the Marathi film ‘Ved’. He is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his film along with actor Shubhankar Tawde and the music duo Ajay-Atul.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221223-202606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Usmaan of ‘Mirzapur’ Jitendra Shastri passes away

    ‘Nikamma’ trailer out; massy entertainer on the cards

    KJo celebrates 19 yrs of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ with throwback...

    Shabana blows holes into Kangana’s Afghanistan argument