Riteish Deshmukh talks about the music of his Marathi debut directorial ‘Ved’

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is making his directorial debut with Marathi film ‘Ved’, shared why he chose music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, popularly known as Ajay-Atul for his movie.

He revealed: “My relationship with Ajay-Atul started when I did my first film, ‘Lai Bhaari’ (2014). And now that I am directing for the first time, Ajay-Atul was the choice for me and it feels really good when a film is understood and the music that comes out of it makes you feel like, ‘this is it’ and this is exactly what I wanted.”

Riteish started his acting career with the movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003 and later he worked in a number of films including ‘Masti’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Bluffmaster!’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’, ‘Grand Masti’, and received a lot of positive feedback for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller ‘Ek Villain’.

The actor recently appeared on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ with his wife and actress Genelia D’Souza. While they both talked about their film, the celebrity couple also enjoyed performances by contestants as part of the ‘Love Special ‘ episode. Contestants Shivam Singh and Kavya Limaye also sang the title track of their upcoming film and both Riteish and Genelia came on the stage and shook their legs to the tune of the song.

Riteish then continued: “Both Genelia and I launched ‘Desh Music’ as we want to give a platform to regional music, generate an ecosystem for Marathi music where independent singers and new or upcoming artists get the right platform to showcase their talent. Eventually, we aspire that respected singers and music directors like Vishal (Dadlani) ji, Himesh (Reshammiya) ji, and more will identify singers from the platform and give them the right direction and wings in order to touch the sky with their talent.”

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are seen as judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221211-130801

