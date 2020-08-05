Canindia News

Riteish to birthday girl Genelia: Growing young with you is a blessing

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Genelia Deshmukh turned a year older on Wednesday, and husband Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram in order to wish her on her special day.

“You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko – growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia,” he wrote.

Along with it, Riteish posted a picture in which he kisses Genelia on her forehead.

Genelia replied: “To us, to our flaws,to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness…I need you to be me. Love you forever always.”

Genelia and Riteish got married in February 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

