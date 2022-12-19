INDIA

RITES to prepare plan for crown management in Ayodhya

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a Central government enterprise, will prepare a report on crowd management in Ayodhya which will be implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government in the temple town.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has roped in RITES to carry out this study.

Senior RITES officials attended a meeting of the Ram temple construction committee presided by its chairman Nripendra Misra in Ayodhya on Sunday.

“Officials of RITES attended the meeting. They interacted with officials of the Ayodhya administration on crowd management,” Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, told reporters.

The Trust expects the arrival of several lakh devotees in Ayodhya once Ram temple is opened for worshippers in December 2023.

“RITES will prepare a report on crowd management in Ayodhya as the footfall of devotees will reach several lakh every month once the Ram Mandir comes up,” Rai said.

According to the Trust, team members of RITES will survey the entire Ayodhya and all possible routes through which devotees can reach the Ram temple.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar and Ayodhya Development Authority vice-chairman Vishal Singh were also present at the meeting.

