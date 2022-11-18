ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rithvik Dhanjani to give twist to modern dating as ‘Datebaazi’ host

NewsWire
0
0

Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen hosting ‘Datebaazi’, an online dating show.

Created by Frames, the series is set to premiere on December 1 exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free.

The teaser of the upcoming unscripted series was released on Friday, with Rithvik Dhanjani giving audiences a sneak peak into the show where lovebirds must get parental consent before going on a date.

The dating show will see parents taking over their kid’s dating applications and making rational decisions. Joining Rithvik will be celeb guests like Shilpa Shetty, Bharti Singh and Uorfi Javed.

Speaking on being the host of the show, Rithvik said: “‘Datebaazi’ by Amazon miniTV is a GenZ dating reality show with an amazing twist! What makes the show really fun is the culture shock that the parents get as they get exposed to today’s dating culture!”

20221118-174002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal: Lot to take back from Sam Manekshaw

    Simba Nagpal impressed by Rubina Dilaik’s ‘boss lady nature’

    Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ on Jhulan Goswami to release on Netflix

    Babil to father Irrfan: In my dreams, I have no knowledge...