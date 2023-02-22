Actress and former mixed martial artist, Ritika Singh, who is known for her work in Tamil films and also worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films, recounted how she was not allowed to wash hair for 16 days while shooting for the multilingual film ‘InCar’.

While sharing the shooting experience and keeping the hair unwashed, she said: “Harsh Warrdhan Sir and I decided against washing my hair because I’m supposed to have that very disheveled look, and the continuity in this film was extremely important because the whole film is a one day story. In fact, it is a 2-hour story that unfolds in real-time, so maintaining the same look, hair, makeup and clothes wise was critical.”

Ritika is best known for her performance in the Tamil film ‘Irudhi Suttru’. Later, she did Telugu movies ‘Guru’, ‘Neevevaro’, among others.

She added further about how after the shoot wrapped up, she had to consult professionals to clean her hair!

“After we finally wrapped the shoot, my hair was so dirty and so knotted that I had to go to a hair salon to get it washed, I needed professional help! The salon staff asked me what I had done for my hair to get it like that, and I told them I went on a life-changing mountain adventure!” she concluded.

Directed and written by Harsh Warrdhan, presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 3 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

