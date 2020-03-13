Ritu Kumar features on Middle Eastern e-comm platform

New Delhi, March 14 (IANSlife) Indian designers have always aspired to make inroads into the Middle East, and Ritu Kumar joins the long list of Indian names in the Middle Eastern fashionscape.

While some designers have their flagship stores and lines at multi designer stores, others like Manish Malhotra and Suneet Verma often exhibit their collections in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, taking it one step further and keeping pace with the digital savvy shopper, Ritu Kumar, will now retail her line on the Middle East’s preferred shopping destination, Namshi.com.

This marks Ritu Kumar’s first e-commerce presence on a Middle Eastern shopping platform apart from the two retail stores at Dubai Festival City and Burjaman City Centre Mall. Namshi.com is a shopping destination preferred by the fashion-conscious and cosmopolitan, for its aspirational yet accessible product selection, huge choice of brands and authentically urban aesthetic.

Commenting on the launch, Amrish Kumar, CEO Ritu Kumar said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the presence of Ritu Kumar and Label Ritu Kumar on Namshi.com. It has always been our endeavor to provide exceptional customer experience on every platform be it our stores or e-commerce websites. Our association with Namshi.com is in sync with the brand’s plan for the region. The portal champions digital innovation with its free app and mobile friendly website making it the ultimate fashion destination for the younger generation. We are certain that our young patrons will enjoy this experience as much as they enjoy shopping at our stores”.

The site will feature Ritu Kumar & the Label Ritu Kumar’s Spring Summer 2020 collection.

–IANS

tb/