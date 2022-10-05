Actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who is gearing up for his streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’, is one of the most revered actors in the OTT space courtesy his work in many web shows. He is elated to make his film debut with ‘Maja Ma’, which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao playing his parents.

The actor, who plays the role of Tejas, Pallavi Patel’s (Madhuri Dixit) son in the film, said: “I really love listening to stories. So whenever I hear something interesting, be it a film or a show, I become very excited at the potential to be a part of it. When I was auditioning for this film, I didn’t know the entire plot. All I knew was that Anand Tiwari sir was directing it and that this is a Prime Video film.”

He further mentioned: “But, after listening to the entire story, I felt so honoured as a young actor to be a part of such a film and to work with such a stellar cast. I do believe that as an actor I couldn’t have asked for a better debut in movies! I have always loved family entertainers, so to finally be a part of one is like a dream come true!”

Recollecting Madhuri Dixit’s work and how it inspired him to be an actor, he said: “Most of my life I’ve watched Madhuri ma’am’s films. I have grown up watching Devdas and hence I could understand emotions a bit more than as a child and also what performances could mean. The film and what Madhuri ma’am did with her character affected me a lot. She pierced my heart with a poetic gaze in her eyes.”

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, ‘Maja Ma’ also stars Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

The film will drop on Prime Video on October 6.

