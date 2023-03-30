WORLD

River barges break loose on Ohio river in US

NewsWire
0
0

Several river barges broke loose from a tow boat on the Ohio river, with three barges pinned against the lower McAlpine Dam site in Louisville, Kentucky.

The city government of Louisville said in a statement on Wednesday that crews are further assessing damage and determining operational objectives for the next 12 to 24 hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cargo carried aboard the barges is corn, and one vessel with three independent cargo holds contains approximately 1,400 tonnes of methanol, a water-soluble, colorless liquid.

Methanol evaporates when exposed to air, quickly dissolves in water, and is readily biodegradable.

It is potentially harmful if ingested or inhaled in sufficient quantities.

The city government of Louisville stated that the methanol contained within the vessel does not pose a risk to the surrounding air or water supply in the greater Louisville area.

There remains no evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place, according to the government.

The US Coast Guard is said to be investigating the incident.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet will continue sampling the Ohio River downstream from the dam, according to local authorities.

20230330-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With 950 billionaires, Asia outnumbers all other regions

    South African court denies bail application of Parliament fire suspect

    Nitin Menon in list of 16 umpires for ICC T20 World...

    Australian capital plunges into Covid lockdown