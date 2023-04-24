SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

River Plate extend winning run to nine games

NewsWire
0
0

Ezequiel Barco and Miguel Borja scored either side of halftime as leaders River Plate secured their ninth straight victory in Argentina’s Primera Division with a 2-0 defeat of Independiente.

Barco gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute when he fired a long-range effort into the top-right corner, reports Xinhua.

Independiente were reduced to 10 men after Damian Perez was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul on Nacho Fernandez.

Colombian striker Borja doubled the advantage with a low strike 10 minutes from time.

The result leaves River Plate with 33 points from 13 matches, six points ahead of second-placed San Lorenzo. Independiente are 26th, 23 points off the pace.

Earlier, Jorge Figal scored in the 100th minute to earn Boca Juniors a 2-2 draw at Rosario Central.

Lautaro Giaccone put Rosario Central ahead with a 25th-minute strike before Martin Payero equalized just after the hour.

Teenage striker Alejo Veliz restored the hosts’ lead shortly afterwards, but Figal netted in the last minute as Boca avoided a fourth consecutive defeat.

The result leaves Rosario Central fourth in the 28-team standings with 23 points, eight points ahead of 17th-placed Boca.

20230424-104804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manchester United to bring former football players to India for supporting...

    Premier League: Man City thrash Brighton 3-1; Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool...

    IWL: Five-star Gokulam Kerala trounce Kickstart FC

    Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked...