INDIA

River Plate win 38th Argentine top flight title

NewsWire
0
0

River Plate clinched Argentina’s Professional League Primera Division title with two match days to spare as they eased to a 3-1 home win over Estudiantes.

Lucas Beltran, Nicolas de la Cruz and Ezequiel Barco scored in the first half before Mauro Mendez pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 67th minute on Saturday night.

The result at the Monumental stadium leaves River with 57 points from 25 games, nine points ahead of second-placed Talleres Cordoba, a Xinhua report said.

The Buenos Aires giants are Argentina’s most successful team and now have 38 first-division titles, three more than eternal rivals Boca Juniors.

“All the credit goes to the players. This team represented the sentiment of our fans,” River Plate manager Martin Demichelis said after the match.

In other fixtures on Saturday, Platense drew 0-0 at Union Santa Fe, and Racing Club were held to a 1-1 home draw by Rosario Central.

2023071640115

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi govt, L-G lock horns over approval authority for appointments

    Biden, Zelensky to meet during NATO Summit

    Am retiring from electoral politics on my own: Yediyurappa to Lingayats

    Meat pieces thrown in three Bihar temples