ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Riya Sharma, who is currently seen playing the character of 17th century princess Tarapriya in the show ‘Dhruv Tara’, has shared that she went through a no-work phase which took a toll on her health due to her habit of overthinking about her future.

Riya said: “Every actor goes through a ‘non-working’ phase which is in-between projects and it’s a period of anxiety. I went through this time when my show ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’ wrapped up. I had no work to do at that time, and for an actor, who works for 11-12 hours a day, it’s difficult to pass through this phase.”

“I am a workaholic, so the main challenge for me was the wait between the two projects. Sitting at home feels good for one day, it feels good for two days, but when you are sitting for months, it doesn’t feel good,” she added.

Riya made her acting debut in 2018 with ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ and later she worked in ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’, ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, among others.

She further shared how sitting at home took a toll on her health and says: “I have a habit of overthinking about things and it increased when I was sitting idle at home. I was not just low, I had anxiety attacks while waiting for the right project to come my way. I slowly slipped into depression due to overthinking. However, with courage and positivity, I started giving auditions and after four months, I was offered the show ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’.”

Saying that ups and downs are a part of everyone’s life, Riya concluded: “I have seen both the phases which have made me realise the importance of work and patience. Post that, I started working on reducing my habit of overthinking about things. Currently, I am happy shooting for my show ‘Dhruv Tara’ and I have creative satisfaction while portraying Tara in the show.”

20230404-141804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharwanand’s ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ set for OTT release

    Video captures wheelchair-bound Kapil Sharma hurling ‘abuse’ at photographers

    Darshan enjoys creating indie music as he feels connected to it

    Adarsh Gourav: BAFTA nomination as good as win for me (IANS...