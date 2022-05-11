Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley have signed up for a science fiction romance movie called ‘Fingernails’, which will be directed by Christos Nikou of ‘Apples’ fame.

As per Deadline, FilmNation will be launching the sale of this feature at the Cannes market next week and they are also co-representing the American sale rights of the movie along with WME Independent and CAA Media Finance.

Director Nikou has scripted this project along with his ‘Apples’ co-writer Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner.

FilmNation Entertainment is financing this movie, while Dirty Films, Cate Blanchett’s production banner is producing it and Jerome Duboz will serve as executive producer of the movie.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “In the world of surreal drama, described as a “grounded sci-fi love story,” a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love. To help couples succeed, love institutes have opened to guide them. Anna (Buckley) is sceptical of the positive result she’s received with her long-time partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed), a mysterious, dedicated instructor.”

So far, there is no official word on a release date for the movie. Jessie Buckley will be seen in the movie ‘Men’, which will be seen at Cannes this year. She is also starring in ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Hot Milk.

Riz Ahmed on the other hand, is swimming in awards, nominations and global acclaim and accolades. The actor has won an Academy Award as well as a Primetime Emmy Award. For his role in ‘Sound of Metal, he was nominated for Best Actor Academy Award, SAG Award, BAFTA award and he won the Indie Spirit Award as well as the Gotham Award.

Riz has previously won an Emmy for ‘The Night Of’ and the won the Oscar is 2022 for ‘The Long Goodbye’ (Best Live Action Short Film).

