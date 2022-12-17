Rizvi College on Saturday walked away with top honours in both the U18 and U23 boys’ category at the Mumbai City Championships of Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2022-23 football season.

“Our team worked hard to prepare for the RFYS football season 2022-23, the Mumbai leg was managed professionally and the level of competition is impressive. The teams have prepared intensely for this tournament.”

“Our coaches Shyam and Godfrey have been making us work hard and have backed us all through. The double win for Rizvi is one more reason to celebrate today,” said Dion Raut, Captain, Rizvi College.

In the sub-junior & junior boys’ categories, Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College, and Don Bosco School Matunga won the U-14 & U-16 championships, respectively. Dhirubhai Ambani International School, meanwhile, clinched the title in the U-18 girls’ category.

“I am proud of my team, they worked hard to put up such a great game today. They played as a team and kept improvising. The RFYS Football season played an important role for our team in this season, now we will prepare for our next challenge,” said Chanchal Singh, Head Coach, Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

In its sixth season in Mumbai, RFYS Football Season 2022/23 saw 120+ teams comprising boys and girls from senior colleges, junior colleges as well as schools from the city for Championships. The Mumbai leg kicked off on November 21 at Football Ground of St. Francis D’Assisi High School, Borivali.

This year RFYS is collaborating with ISL clubs, state federations, and partner schools and college in conducting school and college-level competitions in football. More than 33,000 athletes and 2,400 teams are expected to participate from across the country through this competition.

Results

Sub-Junior Boys (U-14) Finals: FR. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College started with a win against St. Paul High School, Dadar by 1-0 in U14 boys’ category.

Junior Boys (U-16) Finals: Don Bosco School Matunga edged past Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College by 2-0 in U16 boys’ category.

Senior Boys (U-18) Finals: Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce defeated KC College in the U-18 and U23 boys’ categories, both by a 3-1 scoreline.

School Girls (U-18) Finals: The Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra outplayed St. Andrews College of Arts, Science and Commerce by 7-1 to win the RFYS Football Mumbai City Championships.

