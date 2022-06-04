Music director and composer Vipin Patwa, who has created the song ‘Nasha Ishq Ka’ for the upcoming film ‘Nikamma’, recently spoke about the track and how it was put together.

Vipin started his journey as a Radio Jockey in All India Radio in the year 2002 and has over the years developed a sound understanding on what kind of music clicks with the masses at large.

Describing his new song, Vipin said, “The song is sung by Stebin Ben and Neha Karode and lyrics penned by Kumaar ji we have tried to club a romantic song with beats and kept it mid tempo, this song is such which you can sing while driving or partying. The director of the film Sabbir Khan is a genuine music lover and used to give a lot of inputs.”

Talking about the process of giving the definitive form to the song, the composer said, aceThere is a part in the song which I was spontaneously singing but the director pushed that part to be used as music for the entire song. So we have reprogrammed that small vocal section and made it into music and completed the entire song.”

“Sabbir Sir was completely involved in the making of the songs as previously also he has produced some excellent songs, his involvement made this film’s music very good. I am thankful to everyone involved in making this song and ZEE Music for releasing this song”, he added.

Dedicating the song to the modern day legend playback singer KK, Vipin said, “I would love to dedicate this song to KK because KK was the one to bring modern singing to the Indian music industry. If you closely observe, the changeover of singing in Bollywood music was during KK’s time, the tone he set became very popular post which other singers like Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam and a lot of other very talented singers.”

“KK had a huge contribution in setting up the tone. If you compare KK with other singers his voice was very different, he had a gifted voice. SoA I would like to dedicate this song to KKa, he concluded.

Vipin has worked in films like aBhuj:The Pride of India’ and aDe De Pyaar De’. He has also sung aAao UP Chale’ and aJai Ghosh’ for UP tourism and composed music for UP tourism’s song aJai Uttar Pradesh’ which is sung by Sonu Nigam.

