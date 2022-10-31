INDIA

RJD blamed BJP for Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy

NewsWire
0
0

The RJD on Monday blamed the BJP government in Gujarat for the death of 141 persons at least in cable bridge collapse in the state’s Morbi town on Sunday evening.

“Prime Minister and Home Minister come from Gujarat where BJP has been in power for the last 27 years. They are responsible for the bridge mishap where 141 people lost their lives. It was not a tragedy but it’s a murder. Shockingly, after such a big incident the central government and a section of media (Godi Media) are mum on it,” RJD said from its official Twitter handle.

“Suppose, such an incident would take place in a non BJP ruled state, what would happen then. The BJP and a section of the media would have made a big storm of it and they would demand for the resignation of that government and Chief Minister,” it added.

20221031-184805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muslims can vote for anyone they want: AIMPLB

    If they want to hang me to death, let them...

    India among worst-hit by anaemia, World Congress in Mumbai to discuss...

    Qualcomm sales up 37%, mobile biz crosses $6 bn riding on...