RJD Chief Lalu Prasad readmitted to AIIMS

By NewsWire
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was on Wednesday readmitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after being discharged from the hospital in the wee hours of the day.

Lalu Prasad was airlifted to Delhi on Tuesday night after being referred to AIIMS by the medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, as his condition began deteriorating.

He was kept under observation in the emergency ward of AIIMS before being discharged at around 3 am on Wednesday on the advice of the doctors, as his condition showed improvement.

Lalu Prasad’s son and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said, “Lalu Prasad Ji is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi, which increased to 5.1 in Delhi. It rose further to 5.9 when tested again.”

The RJD chief, who is currently serving a five-year jail term in the fodder scam case, is also suffering from fluctuating blood sugar levels and blood pressure apart from other diseases.

He was rushed to RIMS, Ranchi, after his health deteriorated on Monday.

