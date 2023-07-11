INDIA

RJD denies Sushil Modi’s phone tapping allegations

A day after Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar taps phones of Mahagathbandhan MLAs, senior RJD leader Bhai Virendra on Tuesday hit back, saying that the BJP leader is making such statements only to stay in the news.

“Sushil Modi has no work. He neither has any importance in public nor in politics. The Chief Minister has pointed out during the Vidhan Mandal meeting to avoid going into the media and making unnecessary statements. He has not said specifically to any lawmaker of the Mahagathbandhan,” Bhai Virendra said.

Nitish Kumar, during the Mahagathbandhan MLAs meeting on Monday, reportedly slammed RJD MLC Sunil Singh for meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he has proof of this. Following that, Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar has mounted surveillance on every leader of Mahagathbandhan through the intelligence department and also by phone tapping.

He also said that NItish Kumar is doing this as he is afraid that his Chief Minister’s post may slip away from his hand.

2023071137537

