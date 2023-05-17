INDIA

‘RJD had nothing to do with blackening of Dhirendra Shastri’s posters’

NewsWire
0
0

After posters of self-styled godman and Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri were blackened in Patna, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said on Wednesday that his party had nothing to do with it.

“We are opposed to Dhirendra Shastri as he talks against the Constitution of the country. The RJD does not know who put up the posters or who painted them black. The organisers of Shastri’s event should look into these things. We have nothing to do with it,” Tiwari said.

“While we are raising the burning issues of unemployment, price rise, and various scams, Dhirendra Shastri is advocating for a Hindu nation. It is against the Constitution. A story-teller should not say anything unconstitutional. If anyone talks about turning the country into a Hindu nation, it is not acceptable to us,” the RJD leader added.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said: “Those who indulge in vote-bank politics are behind blackening of Baba Bageshwar’s posters in Patna. They are challenging Bajrangbali just for a few votes. It is highly condemnable.”

The posters of Dhirendra Shastri were painted black at Patna’s Dak Bunglow Chowk. The police are scanning CCTV footages from the area to identify those responsible for the act.

20230517-210403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

    Hostile takeover: Cong on Adani group’s buying of stake in NDTV

    Vadodara DPS drops mosque visit after Bajrang Dal threat

    Amarinder Singh to form ‘Punjab Vikas Party’: Sources