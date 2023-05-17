After posters of self-styled godman and Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri were blackened in Patna, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said on Wednesday that his party had nothing to do with it.

“We are opposed to Dhirendra Shastri as he talks against the Constitution of the country. The RJD does not know who put up the posters or who painted them black. The organisers of Shastri’s event should look into these things. We have nothing to do with it,” Tiwari said.

“While we are raising the burning issues of unemployment, price rise, and various scams, Dhirendra Shastri is advocating for a Hindu nation. It is against the Constitution. A story-teller should not say anything unconstitutional. If anyone talks about turning the country into a Hindu nation, it is not acceptable to us,” the RJD leader added.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said: “Those who indulge in vote-bank politics are behind blackening of Baba Bageshwar’s posters in Patna. They are challenging Bajrangbali just for a few votes. It is highly condemnable.”

The posters of Dhirendra Shastri were painted black at Patna’s Dak Bunglow Chowk. The police are scanning CCTV footages from the area to identify those responsible for the act.

20230517-210403