RJD, JD-U slam BJP over Goa CM's remark on Bihar labourers

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed the BJP while criticising Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s remark blaming the migrants from his state and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh over crimes happening in the coastal state, describing it as “an insult to the people of Bihar”.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi Yadav said: “Sawant has given a shameful and condemnable statement against Bihari people. He has insulted the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“I don’t know why BJP leaders have hatred against Bihar and Bihari people. The Central government of BJP is always negative on the genuine demands of Bihar,” Yadav said.

JD-U unit Bihar chief Umesh Kushwaha said: “BJP is against north Indians right from the beginning. The Bihari labourers are treated lowly in BJP-ruled states. They are involved in the exploitation of migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states.”

Meanwhile, a JD-U leader, Manish Singh, has lodged a case against Pramod Sawant in the court of chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday.

He said: “Pramod Sawant should come to Bihar and apologise.”

The Goa CM, while speaking on the rising crime in his state, said that 90 per cent of crimes are happening due to labourers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

