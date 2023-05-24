Joining a series of opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Some of other opposition parties that have boycotted the event are the Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party and the NCP in boycotting the event.

Addressing the media here, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said the inauguration by the Prime Minister was not an appropriate move.

“As per the Constitution, the President of the country is the supreme leader of Parliament. Hence, President Droupadi Murmu has the right to inaugurate the new Parliament building. It is extremely objectionable that despite the presence of the President, it is the Prime Minister who will do the inauguration,” the RJD leader said.

“As the move by the Central government is unconstitutional, we have decided to boycott the first session of Parliament,” he added.

Also speaking to reporters, JD(U) Neeraj Kumar: “You (Modi) have a culture of insulting our elders. What is the relevance of making a new Parliament House? It is nothing but frivolous.

“During the pandemic, you gave a small amount to the Covid victims. (Bihar) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is giving reservation of 2 per cent for the third generation of freedom fighters but you are not doing it. There is no provision to give pension to Agniveer jawans.

“Inflation, price rise, unemployment in the country are at their all time highs. Above all this, you have made a new Parliament House which indicates that you have no respect for our ancestors.

“As this is just another political exercise, our party will not participate in the inauguration of the new parliament house.”

In a video statement earlier in the day. RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the Prime Minister’s move is against the tradition and constitutional values.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said: “The party is propagating the cause of the opposition unity. And majority of the opposition parties wants to boycott the inauguration because the government did not take anyone into confidence. And secondly the inauguration should have been done by the President.”

Tyagi further said that the new and old buildings were immaterial as the government doesn’t allow the opposition to discuss and the voice of dissents are not allowed.

“The traditions are being curbed, so to support the opposition’s cause we have decided to boycott the inauguration,” he told IANS.

The latest developments come amid a row which erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded that President Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament House instead of Modi, leading to a war of words.

