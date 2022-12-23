Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly polls, the RJD has given the task to every MLA to strengthen the organisation at the booth level.

A high-level meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of RJD state President Jagadanand Singh at senior party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence where every legislator including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, minister Tej Pratap Yadav, and ministers under the party quota were present.

“The preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections has started now. Every legislator has been given the assignment to strengthen the organisation at the booth level for better performance,” Singh said.

He further said that the formation of the state administrative committee will take one month.

“There is a possibility of changes. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is reviewing the party’s state administration. It will take one month time. The decision of Tejashwi Yadav is final,” Singh said.

Senior party leader Bhai Virendra said: “We are being assigned to spread the government’s policies before the common people of Bihar.”

