INDIA

RJD leader Anand Mohan granted 15-day parole

NewsWire
0
0

RJD’s ‘bahubali’ (strongman) leader and former MP Anand Mohan was given a 15-day on Friday.

A special court of Muzaffarpur granted him parole to attend the marriage of his daughter.

He was lodged in Saharsa jail in connection with an alleged lynching case of then Gopalganj district magistrate G. Krishnaiyya in Muzaffarpur in 1994.

Anand Mohan was received by his wife Lovely Anand and son Chetan Anand (RJD MLA), apart from a large number of his supporters.

“I have been given parole for a good work and I have no complaints with anyone,” he said.

Anand Mohan is serving life imprisonment.

20221105-000003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Move Delhi HC to challenge FASTag policy, SC tells petitioner

    Tej Pratap extends support to Congress candidate in bypoll

    IPL: Riyan Parag hopes to excel in ‘toughest role in T20...

    Tesla surpasses 3 mn car production mark: Elon Musk