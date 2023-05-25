Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secretary Tirupati Yadav was beaten by women inside a temple allegedly for passing lewd comments on them in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

A video of the incident which took place on Wednesday, has went viral on the social media in which Yadav can be seen passing lewd comments on them at Bhutnath temple.

In the video, the women alleged that Yadav, who was sitting inside the temple premises, passed lewd comments on her. She alleged that Yadav has been doing the same with other women of the locality.

Also, a woman wearing a red and white outfit can be seen holding his neck and threatening him to speak the truth, failing which she would punch him on his face.

Yadav’s friends tried to save him but were also slapped by the women.

Following the incident, a team of Vishwavidyalaya police station reached the temple and inquired about it. No one has lodged a complaint so far.

Yadav, however, claimed that whatever is being said against him is baseless, and said his political rivals could be behind the incident.

